Two-vehicle collision in Byron

BYRON, Minn. – Two drivers are hurt after a collision in the intersection of Highway 14 and County Road 5.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 12:30 pm Thursday. 26-year-old Brittany Nicole Edgar of Kasson was driving west and 55-year-old Janet Marie Wallaker of Byron was heading south when they crashed. The State Patrol says both were wearing their seat belts and both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Wallaker was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Byron First Responders and Fire Department, MnDOT, and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.