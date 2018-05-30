Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Two truck thieves sentenced in Winneshiek County

Frank Miller (left) and Ryan Tovar. Frank Miller (left) and Ryan Tovar.

Third defendant has also pleaded guilty.

Posted: May. 30, 2018 1:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – Two men have been sentenced for stealing thousands of dollars in equipment from Alliant Energy trucks.

Scroll for more content...

Frank Lee Miller, 55 of Waterloo, and Ryan Robert Tovar, 34 of Waterloo, have pleaded guilty to 1st degree theft. Miller has also pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft. Authorities say they and Kevin Gates, 42 of Waterloo, stole from the trucks as they were parked in the lot of Mihm Brothers trucking in Fort Atkinson on December 4, 2017.

Miller and Tovar have both been ordered to spend up to 10 years in prison.

Gates has also pleaded guilty to 1st degree theft but no sentencing date for him has been set.

Kevin Gates
Kevin Gates

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
We will get a break from the storms starting tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events