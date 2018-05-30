Two truck thieves sentenced in Winneshiek County

DECORAH, Iowa – Two men have been sentenced for stealing thousands of dollars in equipment from Alliant Energy trucks.

Scroll for more content...

Frank Lee Miller, 55 of Waterloo, and Ryan Robert Tovar, 34 of Waterloo, have pleaded guilty to 1st degree theft. Miller has also pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft. Authorities say they and Kevin Gates, 42 of Waterloo, stole from the trucks as they were parked in the lot of Mihm Brothers trucking in Fort Atkinson on December 4, 2017.

Miller and Tovar have both been ordered to spend up to 10 years in prison.

Gates has also pleaded guilty to 1st degree theft but no sentencing date for him has been set.