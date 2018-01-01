Two teens killed in Winneshiek County crash

DECORAH, Iowa – A two-vehicle crash in Winneshiek County has killed two teenagers and injured four others.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 8:30 am Monday on County Road W40, about ½ mile south of 173rd Avenue. 17-year-old Avery Arneson of Decorah was driving north in a 1999 Oldsmobile Alero and 15-year-old Gage Dahlberg of Decorah was driving south in a 2008 Ford F150. The State Patrol says Arneson lost control, crossed the center line and slid sideways. Dahlberg’s pickup truck smashed into the passenger side of Arenson’s car.

Avery Arneson and a passenger, 13-year-old Aden Arneson, were killed. Three other passengers with Arneson, 14-year-old Alexander Arneson, 14-year-old James Arneson, and 15-year-old Jack Arneson, were all injured. Dahlberg was also hurt in the crash.

Alexander Arneson was taken to Gundersen Clinic in Decorah. All others were transported to Winneshiek Medical Center.