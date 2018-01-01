Two semis collide in Freeborn County

PICKEREL LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The State Patrol says one person was taken to the hospital when two semis collided in Freeborn County early Thursday.

The crash happened around 2:16 am on eastbound Interstate 90 near mile marker 149. The rear end collision involved 26-year-old Joshua Jacobyjavues Baker of Springfield, Missouri and 51-year-old Timothy McPherson. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and were unharmed.

A passenger in McPherson’s semi, 54-year-old Cecil Lee Withrow of Idaho Falls, Idaho, was not wearing his seat belt and was taken with Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

The State Patrol says this accident happened in snow and icy conditions and the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.