Two new flight destination options coming to Rochester

The Rochester International Airport announced its new partnership with Elite Airways.

Posted: May. 31, 2018 9:39 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. — It's no coincidence that the Rochester International Airport will soon be offering flights to cities near Mayo Clinic's Arizona and Florida campuses.

The airport announced on Thursday that they are partnering with Elite Airways to offer direct flights to Phoenix, Arizona, and St. Augustine, Florida.

While connecting Mayo campuses is one of the goals—as well as being competitive with larger airports—there is also a hope for community members to take advantage of the new flight destinations.

"Not just for the airport but for Southeast Minnesota, all of Rochester obviously, and Northeast Iowa—All of these will benefit from this," explains Mayor Ardell Brede.

