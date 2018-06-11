Clear
Two men accused of drug possession and burglary in Byron

Matthew Sorensen and Lucas McNiff were found in a home with cocaine, marijuana, pills, and a large amount of cash, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 11:40 AM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

BYRON, Minn. – Two men are in custody after allegedly being found with drugs and cash in a home that doesn’t belong to them.

Matthew Sorensen, 21, and Lucas McNiff, 21, are charged with 2nd degree burglary and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance. McNiff is also charged with 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance.

The alleged burglary happened on the 10 block of 9th St NW on Sunday just before 10 pm.

A digital scale, marijuana grinder, 55 pills, 14.35 grams of cocaine, 30.5 grams of marijuana, and $790 in cash were found inside the house, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

A neighbor called law enforcement after noticing people coming and going from the house despite the homeowner being gone.

An Olmsted County deputy says the two men inside the home claimed the homeowner’s son told them they could be there. The son was away, and says that’s not true.

