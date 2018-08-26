Clear

Two injured when vehicle hits horse in Dodge County

Sheriff's Office says it happened around midnight Sunday.

Posted: Aug. 26, 2018 10:16 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

HAYFIELD, Minn. – Two people are hurt after an auto/horse collision in Dodge County.

The Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call at 12:07 am Sunday about a vehicle vs. horse crash on 250th Avenue, just south of 710th Street. Deputies went to the scene and say the collision caused the horse to go through the windshield and injure a man and woman from rural Kenyon inside the vehicle. Hayfield Ambulance transported the two victims to St. Mary’s Hospital.

No word on their condition or the identities of the victims at this time.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the horse, a dark brown mare with a dark brown or black mane and black legs, was killed in the crash and they are trying to find the owner. Anyone missing a horse or if you know someone who owns horses in the area just north of Olso on 250th Avenue, please call 507-635-6200.

