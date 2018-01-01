Two injured in Fillmore County crash

RUSHFORD, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision happened Tuesday morning in Fillmore County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Buick Verano on Highway 43 was waiting to make a left turn onto Pine Meadows Lane when it was hit from behind by a Subaru Outback. Both drivers suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

The Buick driver, 79-year-old Joan Dorothy Vitse of Rushford, was taken to Gunderson Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, WI. The Subaru driver, 57-year-old Lori Marie Wilhelmson of Spring Grove, was taken to Mayo Health System – La Crosse.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts. The Rushford Police Department assisted at the scene of this crash, which occurred just before 10 am.