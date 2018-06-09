Two injured after accident in Mower County

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Two people were transferred to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin after an accident Saturday afternoon.

Minnesota State Patrol tells KIMT it happened on Highway 105 at 175th Street in Austin Township.

The driver, 19-year-old Dakota Robertson of Austin, was traveling southbound and lost control of his vehicle. This caused it to leave the road and crash into an embankment.

Robertson and his passenger, Morgan Tufte, 16, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both were wearing their seatbelts.

Gold Cross assisted on scene.