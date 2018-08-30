Clear

Two hurt in crash between Rochester and Byron

State Patrol says it happened around 7:45 am.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 12:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KALMAR TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-car collision injures two people Thursday morning.

It happened around 7:45 am at the intersection of Highway 14 and 60th Avenue NW in Olmsted County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Natalie Catherine Erbs, 30 of Rochester, was driving south and failed to yield to westbound traffic, getting hit by the vehicle driven by Jerica Lea Crowson, 30 of Kasson.

Erbs and Crowson both suffered what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. Both were wearing their seat belts.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, MN Department of Transportation, and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.

