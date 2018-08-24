Clear
Two hurt in Steele County crash

Pickup truck hits semi west of Blooming Prairie.

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 6:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. – A Steele County auto accident involved people from neighboring counties.

It happened just before 4 pm Friday at the intersection of County Road 24 and Highway 30. The Minnesota State Patrol says a northbound semi driven by Cameron Douglas Marquardt, 21 of Dodge Center, did not stop and yield to Highway 30 traffic and was hit by the westbound pickup truck driven by Bernadette Rae Metzger, 55 of Geneva.

The State Patrol says Metzger suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Owatonna Hospital for treatment. Marquardt was not hurt. Both were wearing their seat belts.

Blooming Prairie police, fire, and ambulance and the Steele County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

