FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa – Authorities say two juveniles received minor injuries Thursday after a one-vehicle rollover on the Avenue of the Saints.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old Skylar Knabe of Bettendorf was driving on Highway 218 when she lost control near mile marker 214. Two juveniles were taken to the Floyd County Medical Center and the Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle is a total loss.

Charles City fire department and AMR assisted at the scene.