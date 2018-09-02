Two hurt in Fillmore County motorcycle crash

PILOT MOUND TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A motorcycle crash sent two people to the hospital Saturday night.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the cycle was heading west on Highway 30, near mile marker 247, when it missed a curve, went off the road, and ended up in a corn field around 10:16 pm.
The rider, James Michael Kosnopfal, 50 of Stewartville, and a passenger, Bryanna Kay Ohm, 23 of St. Charles, suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.
The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet and alcohol was involved in this accident.
Chatfield police and ambulance and Mayo One helicopter assisted at the scene.
