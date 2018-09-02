Clear

Two hurt in Fillmore County motorcycle crash

State Patrol says neither rider nor passenger were wearing helmets.

Posted: Sep. 2, 2018 1:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PILOT MOUND TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A motorcycle crash sent two people to the hospital Saturday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the cycle was heading west on Highway 30, near mile marker 247, when it missed a curve, went off the road, and ended up in a corn field around 10:16 pm.

The rider, James Michael Kosnopfal, 50 of Stewartville, and a passenger, Bryanna Kay Ohm, 23 of St. Charles, suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet and alcohol was involved in this accident.

Chatfield police and ambulance and Mayo One helicopter assisted at the scene.

