Two hurt in Albert Lea house fire

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An overnight fire has injured two and caused massive damage.

Scroll for more content...

The Albert Lea Fire Department says they were called to 449 Lakeview Boulevard around 1:42 a.m. Friday, with firefighters arriving to see flames visible along the entire front of the first floor and heavy smoke coming from the second floor windows. Two people, identified as the homeowners, escaped from the house and were taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems for treatment of their injuries.

Firefighters tried to enter the home but say they found the floor had been burned through. The Fire Department says it took crews 6 and ½ hours to extinguish the blaze.

Estimated damage to the home is $128,200. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Albert Lea Police Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, and the Salvation Army assisted at the scene.