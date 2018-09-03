OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Two people are injured after a one car crash a little before 5am Monday morning.
According to authorities on scene, the car was going southbound on 50th Ave SE when it crossed over the yellow line and went into a ditch. A utility person with People's Energy Cooperative on scene said the car hit a power line causing about 80 people in the area to lose power.
The two people in the car are reported to have non-life threatening injuries. They were transported via Gold Cross Ambluance. Mayo One was called and flew above the scene but was cancelled.
Related Content
- One hurt in Olmsted County crash
- Two hurt in one car crash in Olmsted County
- Two motorcycle riders hurt in Olmsted County
- UPDATE: Florida man hurt in Olmsted County semi crash
- Car hits school bus in Olmsted County
- Two injured in Olmsted County crash
- Arrest after weekend crash in Olmsted County
- Four injured in Olmsted County crash
- Guilty plea in Olmsted County crash
- Two crashes in Olmsted County Saturday morning
Scroll for more content...