Two hurt in one car crash in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Two people are injured after a one car crash a little before 5am Monday morning.

According to authorities on scene, the car was going southbound on 50th Ave SE when it crossed over the yellow line and went into a ditch. A utility person with People's Energy Cooperative on scene said the car hit a power line causing about 80 people in the area to lose power.

The two people in the car are reported to have non-life threatening injuries. They were transported via Gold Cross Ambluance. Mayo One was called and flew above the scene but was cancelled.