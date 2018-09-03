Clear

Two hurt in one car crash in Olmsted County

Car crashes into ditch, causing power outage for about 80 people in area.

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Two people are injured after a one car crash a little before 5am Monday morning. 

According to authorities on scene, the car was going southbound on 50th Ave SE when it crossed over the yellow line and went into a ditch. A utility person with People's Energy Cooperative on scene said the car hit a power line causing about 80 people in the area to lose power. 

The two people in the car are reported to have non-life threatening injuries. They were transported via Gold Cross Ambluance. Mayo One was called and flew above the scene but was cancelled. 

