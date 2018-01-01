Two guilty pleas, only one accepted

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Kansas City duo arrested in North Iowa has tried to plead guilty but only one has succeeded.

26-year-old Shameka Wells and 28-year-old Allen Davis were pulled over on January 30 on Interstate 35 in Worth County. The Iowa State Patrol says they were driving 83 miles an hour in a stolen vehicle. Davis also reportedly confessed to smoking marijuana shortly before the arrest.

Wells had entered a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and possession of marijuana. She’s been ordered to spend 15 days in the Worth County Jail, with credit for time served. Wells must also pay a $625 fine.

Davis tried to enter a guilty plea to operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and OWI but the judge refused to accept it. In rejecting the plea, the judge stated it did not sufficiently address certain aspects of the case and did not explain how Davis would pay back the state for the cost of his legal assistance. A further arraignment for Davis has been scheduled for March 26.