Two guilty pleas and two trials after February drug arrests

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A February drug bust has now produced two guilty pleas and two scheduled trials.

Tyler Louis Green, Shawn Marie Chilson, Aundrea Catherine Price, and Sarah Anne Whitewater were arrested on February 1 after Rochester police officers said they witnessed a drug deal at Crossroads Plaza. Police say they seized 110 grams of methamphetamine, ½ ounce of heroin, a handgun, and $700 cash.

Price, 37 of Rochester, and Whitewater, 41 of Rochester, have pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession. Price is set to be sentenced on June 4 and Whitewater is due to be sentenced on June 18.

Chilson, 41 of Pine Island, has pleaded not guilty to 5th degree drug possession, with trial to begin on September 24.

Green, 23 of Grand Meadow, entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to 1st degree sale and 1st degree possession of meth. His trial is scheduled to begin on October 1.