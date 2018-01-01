Two facing charges after 6 pounds of marijuana found

wx_icon Mason City 45°

Posted: Jan. 26, 2018 2:53 PM
Updated: Jan. 26, 2018 2:53 PM
ROCHESTER – Two 30-year-old men have been jailed after being found with six pounds of marijuana in a trunk.
Police say at 8:20 Wednesday an off-duty police officer recognized the driver of a vehicle heading south on Highway 52 near Pine Island.
The driver, Rodney Salter, had a felony warrant for fleeing police and possession of marijuana. An on-duty officer stopped the vehicle in the 8500 block of Highway 52 N.
Police say Salter gave the officer an ID that wasn’t his before being arrested. A passenger, Quarn Bennett, was also arrested after six one-pound bags of marijuana were located.
Both are looking at fifth-degree possession and sales charges.

