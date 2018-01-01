Two drug arrests net one guilty plea in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested twice for drugs in the same month is pleading guilty.

Michael Alan Bunnell, 24, was accused of 2nd degree sale of drugs, 3rd and 5th degree drug possession, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Rochester police say Bunnell was arrested at his home on November 8, 2017, after driving away from a traffic stop. Officers said he was found with 16 grams of methamphetamine and some marijuana.

Then on November 29, 2017, Bunnell was arrested along with Jamie Moreno after Rochester police searched a home near Jefferson Elementary. Officers said they found a total of 13 grams of meth in the home.

Bunnell is pleading guilty to 2nd degree sale of drugs. All other charges are dismissed. His sentencing is set for July 16. Moreno pleaded guilty to 3rd degree drug possession and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 2.