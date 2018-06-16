Two drivers injured after colliding on Highway 61 intersection

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - Two drivers from Wisconsin are recovering after colliding with one another on Highway 61.
Minnesota State Patrol said it happened in Winona County.
A jeep, driven by 30-year-old Denise Radkey, was southbound on Highway 61. Greg Reedy, 51, was crossing the highway in his Ford pick-up from Fleet Farm towards Sugar Loaf View.
The vehicles collided in the intersection, causing the jeep to roll.
Radkey was the only one transported to Winona health. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries, and were wearing their seat belts.
