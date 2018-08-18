Clear

UPDATE: Two North Iowans hurt in Mower County crash.

Car collided with semi on Interstate 90.

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 7:19 PM
Updated: Aug. 16, 2018 7:15 AM

RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two Mitchell County residents are hurt after a car/semi collision in Mower County.

It happened around 4:43 pm Wednesday at mile marker 204 on Interstate 90. The Minnesota State Patrol says Celestino Trevino, 65 of Milwaukee, WI, was driving a semi east while June Marie Retterath, 43 of McIntire, IA, was westbound in a 2001 Buick Park Avenue.

Retterath apparently lost control, entered the eastbound lanes and hit the semi.

Retterath and a passenger, Marybeth Smidt Hemann, 60 of Stacyville, IA, suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for treatment. Trevino was not hurt.

The State Patrol says all three were wearing their seat belts.

The sheriff’s offices from Mower and Olmsted counties assisted at the scene.

