Two crashes in Olmsted County Saturday morning

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people were hurt in separate auto accidents Saturday morning.

The first took place around 10:30 am on Highway 52, south of Rochester. The State Patrol says Ashley Amber Burgdorf of Rochester was driving north and lost control on icy roads near mile marker 39. Burgdorf’s vehicle hit the median guard cables and she suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Burgdorf was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. The State Patrol says she was wearing her seat belt.

The second crash happened around 11:03 am on Interstate 90, west of St. Charles. 24-year-old Amber Rose Olin of Minneiska was driving east, hit an icy patch, went into the south ditch and rolled. The State Patrol says Olin also suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Mary’s for treatment.

Olin was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident.