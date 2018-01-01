Two crashes in Highway 52 in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Four people have been hurt in two separate Highway 52 crashes Monday morning in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the first happened just after 9 am on Highway 52 in Oronoco. 33-year-old Jordan David Grenell of Rochester was driving a car south near 7th Street and collided with the rear of a southbound semi driven by 38-year-old Michael James Gordey of Cloquet.

The State Patrol says Grenell and a male infant passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries. They were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. Gordey was not harmed. All three were wearing their seat belts.

The second accident occurred a little after 9:30 am on southbound Highway 52, near Olmsted County Road 12. The State Patrol says 55-year-old Julie Ann Altrichter of Pine Island crashed into the rear of the southbound vehicle driven by 59-year-old Sol Lew Schwartz of Eagan.

Schwartz and a female passenger, 60-year-old Tatyana Sarah Schwartz of Eagan, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to St. Mary’s Hospital. Altrichter was not hurt. The State Patrol says all three were wearing their seat belts.