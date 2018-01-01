Two crashes in Highway 52 in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Four people have been hurt in two separate Highway 52 crashes Monday morning in Olmsted County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the first happened just after 9 am on Highway 52 in Oronoco. 33-year-old Jordan David Grenell of Rochester was driving a car south near 7th Street and collided with the rear of a southbound semi driven by 38-year-old Michael James Gordey of Cloquet.
The State Patrol says Grenell and a male infant passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries. They were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. Gordey was not harmed. All three were wearing their seat belts.
The second accident occurred a little after 9:30 am on southbound Highway 52, near Olmsted County Road 12. The State Patrol says 55-year-old Julie Ann Altrichter of Pine Island crashed into the rear of the southbound vehicle driven by 59-year-old Sol Lew Schwartz of Eagan.
Schwartz and a female passenger, 60-year-old Tatyana Sarah Schwartz of Eagan, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to St. Mary’s Hospital. Altrichter was not hurt. The State Patrol says all three were wearing their seat belts.
Photo from Pine Island Fire Department
