Two citizens help foil shoplifting attempt at Rochester mall

Posted: Jan. 2, 2018 10:51 AM
Updated: Jan. 2, 2018 10:51 AM
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two good Samaritans helped foil an alleged shoplifting incident over the holidays.
Rochester police say around Dec. 29 at 4 p.m. an officer working security was approached by a Scheel’s employee about a man who allegedly had taken ammunition from the store.
An officer approached 19-year-old Dylan Sutter, of Rochester, before Sutter fought with the officer and ran through Riddle’s Jewelry store in Apache Mall.
Sutter, who had home invasion charges recently, allegedly ran back to the food court when two citizens helped apprehend him.
Sutter was charged with felonies for possessions ammunition, possession of a controlled substance.
He is facing misdemeanor charges for theft, fleeing an officer on foot, obstruction the legal process and damage to property.

