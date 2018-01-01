Two charged in fatal Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges have been filed against two of the men arrested for a fatal shooting.

24-year-old Sao Yim Jr. of Rochester is charged with 2nd degree murder and possession of a firearm after being found guilty of a crime of violence. 25-year-old Eric Tyler Lee of Rochester is facing one count of aiding an offender to avoid arrest.

They, along with 23-year-old Traequan Sayla Bamlounghong and 24-year-old Deante Jewel Stanifer, were arrested after Monday’s killing of 40-year-old Ahmed Muafaq Abdulhu Al Naddf. According to the criminal complaint, the men were smoking marijuana at an apartment at 2802 Charles Court Northwest. Yim reportedly told the others he saw his car get hit by another vehicle on the street below.

After the minor collision, police say the four men left the apartment and confronted Al Naddf. During the argument, Yim is accused of pulling out a black, semi-automatic handgun and putting it down to his side to try and frighten Al Naddf. Police say Al Naddf pulled out his cell phone like he was going to record the incident.

That’s when Bamlounghong and Stanifer walked away from the confrontation. Police say Yim and Lee started to move away but Yim fired his handgun and killed Al Naddf. Yim and Lee reportedly started to leave but then returned and presumably took Al Naddf’s phone.

The Rochester Police Department says there is surveillance video of the shooting as it happened.

Bamlounghong, Lee, and Yim were arrested together on Monday. Stanifer was picked up the next morning at a different location.

Police say a search of the apartment complex found a .22 caliber handgun believed to be the murder weapon hidden in an upstairs bedroom heating vent. Officers say they also found Al Naddf’s cell phone. While being interrogated by police, Yim reportedly denied any involvement in the shooting while Lee allegedly admitted being at the scene but said he didn’t see who fired the shot and denied taking Al Naddf’s phone.

Online court records do not show any official charges against Bamlounghong or Stanifer but the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center website lists them as still in custody for 2nd degree murder. Yim is being held on $500,000 bond. Lee is being held on $75,000 bond.

The Olmsted County Public Defender’s Office has issued a statement that the complaints filed against Yim and Lee “do not constitute evidence. They are accusations, and accusations alone.”