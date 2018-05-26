Two-car accident in Rochester sends one person to hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A two-car accident sends one person to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
It happened a the intersection of 16th Street SE and Broadway Avenue.
Police officers on the scene tell KIMT a black truck was heading westbound when it made a U-turn, striking a white car in the eastbound lane.
The driver of the car was taken by ambulance to the hospital, whith what police are calling a minor head injury.
Rochester Police said the driver of the black truck will likely by cited for failing to yield, because he did not make a full stop at the stop sign when he made the U-turn.
