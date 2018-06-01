Two arrested on Mason City meth charges

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two people have been arrested for delivering methamphetamine in Mason City.

Scroll for more content...

Alex Gregory Welch, 26 of Mason City, and Patsy Venesa Goble, 44 of Mason City, are each charged with two counts of delivery of meth, a class “C” felony punishable by up to 10 year in prison.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Welch gave meth to someone working with them on January 11 and 12. Goble is accused of doing the same thing on December 12, 2017, and February 26.

Each was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $20,000 bond.