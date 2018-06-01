Clear

Two arrested on Mason City meth charges

Alex Welch

Sheriff's office says crimes occurred in December, January, and February.

Posted: Jun. 1, 2018 12:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two people have been arrested for delivering methamphetamine in Mason City.

Alex Gregory Welch, 26 of Mason City, and Patsy Venesa Goble, 44 of Mason City, are each charged with two counts of delivery of meth, a class “C” felony punishable by up to 10 year in prison.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Welch gave meth to someone working with them on January 11 and 12. Goble is accused of doing the same thing on December 12, 2017, and February 26.

Each was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $20,000 bond.

Patsy Goble
Patsy Goble

