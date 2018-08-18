Clear

Two arrested in connection to Tuesday gunfire in Rochester

Thaddeus Merritt Thaddeus Merritt

Police say it was a running gun battle between two cars.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police have arrested two people they believe are connected to the gunfire reported Tuesday night

Rochester police say Thaddeus Merritt, 19 from Rochester, and a juvenile are suspects in a purse robbery but are believed involved in a car chase and gun battle that apparently started by Colonial Lanes and continued on Oxford Lane. Shell casings from two different guns were found at the scene.

Police say a search of a vehicle found three weapons, including two handguns stolen in Rochester.

The investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.

The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
