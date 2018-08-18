Two arrested in connection to Tuesday gunfire in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police have arrested two people they believe are connected to the gunfire reported Tuesday night
Rochester police say Thaddeus Merritt, 19 from Rochester, and a juvenile are suspects in a purse robbery but are believed involved in a car chase and gun battle that apparently started by Colonial Lanes and continued on Oxford Lane. Shell casings from two different guns were found at the scene.
Police say a search of a vehicle found three weapons, including two handguns stolen in Rochester.
The investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.
