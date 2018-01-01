Two arrested but one convicted in Austin drug case

AUSTIN, Minn. – Of two people arrested for what authorities called a marijuana-growing operation, only one has been convicted.

Matthew James Klein and Carrie Ann Iverson were charged in September 2017 after Austin police were called to the 1000 block of 11th Avenue SW on a report of gunshots. The investigation led them to seize marijuana plants and wax from two homes.

Klein, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of 5th degree drug possession and received five years of probation. Drug charges against Iverson, 37, were dismissed.