Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Two arrested but one convicted in Austin drug case

Carrie Iverson and Matthew Klein Carrie Iverson and Matthew Klein

Authorities called in a marijuana-growing operation.

Posted: Mar. 23, 2018 1:06 PM
Updated: Mar. 23, 2018 1:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Of two people arrested for what authorities called a marijuana-growing operation, only one has been convicted.

Scroll for more content...

Matthew James Klein and Carrie Ann Iverson were charged in September 2017 after Austin police were called to the 1000 block of 11th Avenue SW on a report of gunshots. The investigation led them to seize marijuana plants and wax from two homes.

Klein, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of 5th degree drug possession and received five years of probation. Drug charges against Iverson, 37, were dismissed.

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Heavy snow returns across our area for tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events