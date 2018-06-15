Clear
Two arrested after violent robbery in Rochester

Aggravated robbery charges are being filed against two people after a violent robbery in NE Rochester

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 6:04 AM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 6:08 AM
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

ROCHESTER, Minn -- Two people are in custody after a violent robbery in northeast Rochester. A man and a woman are charged with aggravated robbery after a man, who says he knew the suspects, was attacked by the pair. 

It happened off of E. Circle Dr. NE near the Northern Valley Animal Clinic. Rochester police were able to track the suspects, and arrested the two near the Oak Terrace Trailer Court off Marion Rd. SE. 

Police say the two suspects stole the victims cell phone and some cash. The victim also suffered some bruising to the head and small cuts. 

We are expecting to learn the names of the suspects Friday morning, stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest.

The heat wave begins! Temperatures will be soaring into the 90s starting today and through the weekend.
