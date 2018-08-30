Two accused in Clear Lake jet ski theft

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Two men face criminal charges over the theft of a jet ski and trailer.

The Clear Lake Police Department says Jordan R. Currier, 24 of Forest City, and Kristofer W. Voigt, 37 of Mason City, stand accused of 2nd degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. Currier is currently in the Winnebago County Jail on unrelated charges and a warrant has been issued for Voight’s arrest.

Police say they got a report on Monday of a Sea-Doo jet ski and trailer, valued at $3,500, stolen from a business parking lot on Highway 18 in Clear Lake. Police posted images of Currier, a female, and a red truck they were believed to be driving to Facebook on Tuesday, asking for help identifying them.

Clear Lake police say they almost immediately received information on both individuals from multiple phone calls and emails. The female shown on Facebook was not charged after she spoke with police but officers say they learned of another man associated with the thefts, whom they say is Voigt.

“The Facebook post allowed our investigators to quickly identify the individuals and file charges within two days after the theft,” said Chief Pete Roth. “I appreciate the information the public was able to share with the officers as it helped bring a successful conclusion to this incident.”

Clear Lake police say their Facebook request for information had approximately 200 Shares within hours of posting.