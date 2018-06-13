Two North Iowa winners in volunteer challenge

DES MOINES, Iowa – First Citizens Bank in Mason City and Clear Lake Bank & Trust Company are winners in the 4th annual “Give Back Iowa Challenge.”

Scroll for more content...

It’s an eight-week campaign where businesses encourage employees to volunteer their time in April and May. First Citizens was named the 2018 winner in the small business category while Clear Lake Bank & Trust was given an honorable mention.

Organizers of the 2018 “Give Back Iowa Challenge” say they had 56 participating organizations that logged over 83,000 volunteer hours, a 39% increase from 2017.

“The winners of this year’s record-breaking Give Back Iowa Challenge truly understand what it means to be an Iowan,” says Governor Kim Reynolds. “Through service, Iowans are making the lives of others better and meeting community challenges, while also transforming their own lives.”