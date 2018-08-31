Two Labor Day weekend festivals in Mason City taking place

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend, there are a couple of events in Mason City to keep in mind.

The Cannonball Cross Cyclocross Race is being held on the north side of East Park, and is expected to draw in racers from both Iowa and Minnesota, as well as other states, and to be a spectator friendly event. So far, registration is up 35% over last year's race.

For participants, the race will be held rain or shine, but if there is lightning, the event will be postponed.

Also in East Park is the annual Craft Beer Shindig and Street Food Fair, featuring 40 types of beer from across Iowa, as well as ciders and wine, food trucks and vendors, and local and regional musicians.

Justin Merritt is with Mason City Brewing, which has organized the event since its inception in 2013, with this year marking the first year the event has been held for two days. He says that the possibility of rain won't deter them from having fun.

"If it's just sprinkling, we are still able to serve beer. People will be able to bring their ponchos and their umbrellas. But if it gets bad, we can always move stuff to the brewery. A little bit smaller venue, but definitely have the ability to do that too," Merritt said. "Usually there's several thousand people, kind of goes back and forth, people come and go throughout the day. Like last year, even with the rain, it was still around 3,000 people, was our estimated attendance.," says Merritt.

The Shindig wraps up Saturday night.