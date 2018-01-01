Two Iowans in fatal Wisconsin collision

TOWN OF BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. (AP) - Sheriff's officials say a woman who was killed while walking in a southern Wisconsin town was from Iowa. And, so was the driver of the car that struck her.

Thirty-year-old Chelsea Oakley, of Anamosa, Iowa, died early Thursday when she was struck while walking along Highway 151 in the Dane County Town of Blue Mounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Dane County Sheriff's Office said Friday the 34-year-old driver is from Dubuque, Iowa. Investigators say there was no relationship between the victim and driver and that they were not traveling together.

The crash investigation is ongoing.