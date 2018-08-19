Clear
Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

The Minnesota Twins donate a signed jersey to a family in Rochester.

Posted: Aug. 18, 2018 10:03 AM
Updated: Aug. 18, 2018 12:01 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The night of July 21st, a family's home was burglarized while they were sleeping.

"Well I woke up in the morning and our back doors were wide open and started walking through the house and everything was gone."

One of the many items stolen was a signed Joe Mauer jersey.  "My brother in law had bought my son a jersey and then took him to the game and had Joe Mauer sign it when he was 11. Now he's 16 and they just took it."

Then, a source who knows the Rochester Police Department and Joe Mauer called to tell him about the heartbreaking story. 

Joe was moved by it and sent the police department not only a game worn, signed jersey, but also 4 personalized signed baseballs which the Rochester Police Department was able to present to the family.

 "It's an amazing feeling that he cares about people he doesn't even know." She says she appreciates the gesture more than the twins will ever know. "It brought a little brightness to our bad situation."

Article Comments

