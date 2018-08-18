Clear

Twice-tased man arrested in Rochester

Matthew Lawson Matthew Lawson

Police say they were responding to a report of a drunk man out of control.

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 11:24 AM
Updated: Aug. 16, 2018 12:17 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is in jail after police say they had to shoot him with a taser…twice.

Matthew Lawson, 33 of Rochester, is facing charges of domestic assault, disorderly conduct, and obstruction. Rochester police say they were called to the 3000 block of River Falls Road NW around 11:40 am Wednesday on a report of a drunk man out of control. An officer say he arrived to see Lawson outside the home, trying to get in a car and leave.

Police say when Lawson saw the officer, he starting walking back toward the house. The officer says when he tried to stop Lawson, there was a struggle where Lawson wound up getting tased twice.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Image

Local Heroes Day

Image

Extra patrol on roadways

Image

Renting Chromebooks

Image

aretha franklin

Community Events