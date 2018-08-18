Twice-tased man arrested in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is in jail after police say they had to shoot him with a taser…twice.

Matthew Lawson, 33 of Rochester, is facing charges of domestic assault, disorderly conduct, and obstruction. Rochester police say they were called to the 3000 block of River Falls Road NW around 11:40 am Wednesday on a report of a drunk man out of control. An officer say he arrived to see Lawson outside the home, trying to get in a car and leave.

Police say when Lawson saw the officer, he starting walking back toward the house. The officer says when he tried to stop Lawson, there was a struggle where Lawson wound up getting tased twice.