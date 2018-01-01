Turtle Creek Wind Farm approved in Mitchell County

OSAGE, Iowa - The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors approved the construction of a wind farm between St. Ansgar and Stacyville.

The Turtle Creek Wind Farm will be constructed by Houston, Texas-based EDP Renewables, the same company that constructed the nearby Prairie Pioneer Wind Farm that crosses both Mitchell and Howard Counties. It will consist of 58 turbines, and generate about 200 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 60,000 homes. The farm will cover approximately 22,000 acres.

Supervisor Stan Walk says that the new project will be an economic boon to the area.

"It's economic development, it's good for our farmers, the environment and for Mitchell County, and it'll increase our tax base," Walk says.

Walk adds that EDP Renewables has an outstanding track record with the county.

"They're the same developers from the first farm, they've been real good to work with, real enjoyable, and we're glad to have them," Walk says.

In addition to Prairie Pioneer and Turtle Creek, EDP Renewables also operates the Prairie Star Wind Farm just over the border in Mower County, Minnesota, and the Lost Lakes Wind Farm in Dickinson County, Iowa, as well as 21 other farms nationwide, and one each in Canada and Mexico.