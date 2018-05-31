Clear
Turkey Barn destroyed by storm

Nearly 8,000 poults are dead.

Posted: May. 30, 2018 11:39 PM
Updated: May. 30, 2018 11:39 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

GENEVA, MN-Larry Schultz Organic farm housed thousands of turkeys to be sold around the holiday time.
The storm yesterday was so severe it caught the attention from the national weather service.
The owners of the farm are currently trying to recover in the hospital. So family friends Linda Dewey and Caris Maloney came in to help clear the debris from the property.
The farm lost 7,400 thousand baby turkeys, better know as poults.
Maloneys said there's no way thousands of baby turkeys could survive this weather.
Maloney tells us that recovery for the farm is going to be difficult but she’s happy things didn't end worse.
“It'll hurt him but his family is alive and i know he's going to feel that.”

Previous story.

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. – Around 7,400 turkeys died during a severe storm Tuesday, according to Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag.

The turkeys were at a facility in Geneva at 31627 820th St. before it was completely demolished as severe thunderstorms with high winds blew through the area.

The facility is located just east of Geneva.

The severe storm knocked power out to many in Geneva and left debris in many locations around the town.

There are reports that three people were also inside a camper that flipped over a the turkey facility. One woman reportedly suffered three broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a possible concussion. Anothter woman suffered a leg injury and a male victim had minor scrapes and bruises.

