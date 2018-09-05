Tuesday storms cause house damage in Worth Co.

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - During the height of the storms Tuesday night, a North Iowa house was hit by a metal roof that was blown off of a shed by strong winds.

A roof off of an outbuilding was carried by winds and hit a house near Plymouth, causing damage to siding. In addition, part of a roof off of a nearby cattle shed was also ripped off and landed in a yard next to the house.

Jay Meacham was at home near Plymouth at around 7 p.m. Wednesday night, and says he's never been through anything like this before.

"Next thing I knew...just like they always said, like a train coming through. There were no tornado warnings in this particular area last night. She came sharp and she came fast, and the next thing you know, it was over."

Now, he and his neighbors are cleaning up the mess.

"It's gonna be a massive cleanup. Sure glad the neighbors are showing up now, and we'll try to make quick work of this and keep the tin picked up so cattle don't step on and get crippled."

Meacham has been in contact with his insurance agent, and is expected to know more about estimated damage costs on Thursday. The outbuilding, however, has been declared a total loss. In addition, power was cut to Meacham when an electric pole fell during the storm.