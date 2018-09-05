Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tuesday storms cause house damage in Worth Co.

Metal roof from outbuilding hit side of house, causing damage

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 9:37 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - During the height of the storms Tuesday night, a North Iowa house was hit by a metal roof that was blown off of a shed by strong winds.

A roof off of an outbuilding was carried by winds and hit a house near Plymouth, causing damage to siding. In addition, part of a roof off of a nearby cattle shed was also ripped off and landed in a yard next to the house.

Jay Meacham was at home near Plymouth at around 7 p.m. Wednesday night, and says he's never been through anything like this before.

"Next thing I knew...just like they always said, like a train coming through. There were no tornado warnings in this particular area last night. She came sharp and she came fast, and the next thing you know, it was over."

Now, he and his neighbors are cleaning up the mess.

"It's gonna be a massive cleanup. Sure glad the neighbors are showing up now, and we'll try to make quick work of this and keep the tin picked up so cattle don't step on and get crippled."

Meacham has been in contact with his insurance agent, and is expected to know more about estimated damage costs on Thursday. The outbuilding, however, has been declared a total loss. In addition, power was cut to Meacham when an electric pole fell during the storm.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Sunshine and Drier Weather Returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Raising Pigs in Class

Image

Spike in CO Calls

Image

Turtle Creek remains under flood warning

Image

Rochester Public Works tracks water levels

Image

Winnebago River crests below flood stage

Image

Some surprised by rising river levels

Image

Home in north Iowa damaged by flying roof

Image

Your KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Wednesday

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Senior living home evacuated in Cresco

Community Events