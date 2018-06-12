Clear
Organ recitals in Rochester on Tuesdays

Every Tuesday this summer, the Trinity Lutheran Church will host Downtown Organ Recitals.

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 8:58 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s an instrument you won’t just hear on Sundays, but now on Tuesday.

They’ll take place at the church, located at 222 6th Ave SW, starting at 12:15 p.m.

The recitals go through August 28.

The sun finally returns for all of Wednesday.
