Organ recitals in Rochester on Tuesdays

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s an instrument you won’t just hear on Sundays, but now on Tuesday.
Every Tuesday this summer, the Trinity Lutheran Church will host Downtown Organ Recitals.
They’ll take place at the church, located at 222 6th Ave SW, starting at 12:15 p.m.
The recitals go through August 28.
