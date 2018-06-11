Clear

Trump to visit Duluth for campaign rally Wednesday, June 20

President Donald Trump plans to visit Duluth for a rally on Wednesday, June 20.

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 3:50 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) - President Donald Trump plans to visit Duluth for a rally on Wednesday, June 20.

Trump's re-election campaign announced the rally Monday. It says Trump is expected to discuss the economy, trade and his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The rally will be at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. for general admission. Tickets must be reserved via the Trump campaign website .

Duluth is in northeastern Minnesota's 8th Congressional District, a one-time Democratic stronghold that Trump carried by nearly 16 percentage points in 2016, and the race for its open seat is considered a tossup.

The GOP-endorsed candidate, St. Louis County Commissioner Pete Stauber, plans to attend. The GOP-endorsed U.S. Senate candidate, state Sen. Karin Housley, also plans to be there.

