Trump approves of improved background checks

MASON CITY, Iowa - Nearly a week after a school shooting in Florida that left 17 dead and over a dozen injured, President Trump has expressed interest in strengthening existing background checks for gun purchases.

In a statement released by White House officials on Monday, Trump met with Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) about proposed legislation introduced last Fall to improve background checks. While details aren't yet final, and that Trump hasn't fully committed to a bill, the bill as it stands now would increase transparency on monitoring buyers with domestic abuse records, and penalize agencies for failure to report information, among other changes.

Hart Brothers Weaponry owner Kemlin Hart says the current background check system is effective, but does support efforts to improve it.

"If we shared information between states, and made it more readily available for law enforcement and people in my position, we can definitely strengthen the system and make it easier," Hart says.

However, he does question about the effectiveness of it, and feels that too much legislation, in addition to what is currently in place, could lead to a slippery slope.

"We have mountains and mountains of gun laws that are redundant. Every time something like this happens, a politician comes out and says, 'we're going to do background checks.' We've had them forever, and nothing ever changes. Let's get away from the 26,000+ gun laws already on the books, and boil it down to something that makes sense," Hart says.

The bill has bi-partisan support, with lead Senators Cornyn and Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) both experiencing tragedies in their respective states, including the Sutherland Spring, Texas church shooting last November, and at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT in 2012.