Iowa DOT and MnDOT hope new infrastructure plan will help bridge repairs

MASON CITY, Iowa - During Tuesday night's State of the Union address, President Trump announced a plan to allot $1.5 trillion from the budget for infrastructure repairs, and both the Iowa DOT and MnDOT hope to see some of that money cover much needed bridge repairs.

Currently, Iowa has 5,067 bridges that are deemed "structurallydeficient", while Minnesota has 1,380 bridges and overpasses that are also in poor condition.

Sarah Dungey, of New Hampton, commutes every day for her job, and says the money can go a long way.

"I don't tend to think about the status of a bridge every time I drive over one, but alloting money to help fix those in disrepair would benefit those who do travel a lot and ensure our safety," Dungey says.

To find out the conditions of bridges in each state, Iowa and Minnesota both have databases and reports, with Iowa DOT providing a map of every bridge in the state and a color-coded ranking system, while MnDOT provides a year-by-year analysis on interstate, trunk highway, county, township and city bridges.