Truck/semi crash in Freeborn County

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi/truck collision sent one person to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

It happened on northbound Interstate 35 in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 39-year-old Timothy Dale Bremer of Mankato was driving a semi and was passing a one-ton truck, when the truck merged left and hit the front of the semi.

The driver of the truck, 26-year-old Sean Patrick Chojnacki of Black River Falls, Wisconsin was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says this crash occurred around 3:13 pm near County Road 82.