Trucking industry experiencing driver shortage: 'It's a big concern because this is how America moves'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s an industry that’s struggling right now, truck driving.

According to American Trucking Associations, more than 70-percent of goods consumed in the U.S. are moved by trucks. In order to meet rising demand, the industry needs to hire almost 900,000 more drivers.

Steve Yaggy owns Yaggy Trucking, and is a part of the Minnesota Trucking Association. He said it’s a problem that affects everyone.

“It's a big concern because this is how America moves is on trucks,” Yaggy said. “We need people and we need more people, and it's gonna be a win-win if we can get more people because it will keep costs down of everything you buy from your can of pop to your car.”

Yaggy said recruiting younger people is crucial. That’s because according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median age of a commercial truck driver is 55-years-old.

He said retaining drivers is just as important as recruiting.

“You can make a real nice living,” Yaggy said. “Most of us, like our company, offer full benefits, vacation, and retirement and healthcare so we try and really once we get someone, we try and take care of them. Try and keep them for their whole career.”

Yaggy currently has about 50 drivers on his staff, including full and part-time.