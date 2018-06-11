Clear

Trials pushed back for Iowa parents charged in death of 4-month-old son

The trials of Cheyanne Harris and Zachary Koehn are delayed

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 6:38 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – Trials are being pushed back for the northeast Iowa parents whose 4-month-old was found dead in an infant swing on August 30.

The delays come in the trials of Cheyanne Harris and Zachary Koehn as a new venue is determined in each of their cases.

Harris and Koehn pleaded not guilty to charges of child endangerment and 1st degree murder in the death of their son, Sterling Koehn.

