Trial set in stolen gun case

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man with a violent criminal history is pleading not guilty to gun charges.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were observing the Rochester home of 37-year-old Richard Eugene Patten on January 26. A search of the home found a gun reported stolen out of Goodhue County.

Patten is accused of possession of stolen property and ineligible person in possession of a firearm. Authorities say he has been convicted of armed robbery in Arizona, terroristic threats in Minnesota, 3rd degree sale of narcotics, and illegal firearm possession.

His trial is set for June 18.