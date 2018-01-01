Trial set in pellet gun shooting of Forest City school bus

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The man accused of shooting a pellet gun at a school bus is pleading not guilty.

32-year-old Martin Sherman Tindall of Forest City is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and 4th degree criminal mischief. Authorities say Tindall fired a high-powered air rifle at a Forest City school bus on January 5 as the bus was southbound on Clark Street.

The pellet shattered one of the bus rear windows but none of the students inside were hurt. The pellet did land in one student’s hair.

A trial is now scheduled for March 28 in Winnebago County District Court.