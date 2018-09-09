Trial set in deadly Humboldt County collision

DAKOTA CITY, Iowa – A trial date has been set in a fatal Humboldt County crash.
Trisha Dawn Luthro, 41 of Badger, has pleaded not guilty to homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence and serious injury by vehicle. Authorities say Luthro was driving drunk on September 24, 2017, when she crossed the center line on Highway 3 in Humboldt and had a head on collision with Kevin Paul Ahlstrom of Dakota City.
Both Luthro and Ahlstrom were seriously hurt in the crash and Ahlstrom’s 12-year-old son was killed.
Her trial is now scheduled to begin on October 16 in Humboldt County District Court.
