Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trial set in Rochester drug arrest

Police say man was caught with meth, marijuana, and a digital scale.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2018 3:18 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2018 3:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A drug arrest after a traffic stop is heading to trial.

Scroll for more content...

29-year-old Cory Christopher Meredith of Stewartville was stopped in Rochester on January 17. Police say he was nervous and confessed to using drugs within the past three days. He reportedly told the officer he could search the vehicle before even being asked.

Police say they found 11 grams of meth, marijuana, and a digital scale.

Meredith is charged with 5th degree drug possession and is scheduled to stand trial on July 9.

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events