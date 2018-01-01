Trial set in Rochester drug arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A drug arrest after a traffic stop is heading to trial.

29-year-old Cory Christopher Meredith of Stewartville was stopped in Rochester on January 17. Police say he was nervous and confessed to using drugs within the past three days. He reportedly told the officer he could search the vehicle before even being asked.

Police say they found 11 grams of meth, marijuana, and a digital scale.

Meredith is charged with 5th degree drug possession and is scheduled to stand trial on July 9.